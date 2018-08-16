Take the Kinghorn Scarecrow Trail

Visitors to Kinghorn may spot some unusual sights from this weekend.

For the annual Kinghorn Scarecrow Trail kicks off on Saturday and runs until Sunday, August 26.

Maps costing £1 will be available from Kinghorn Community Centre, the Co-op, The Harbour View and Kinghorn Library this week. It includes a form to give members of the public the chance to vote for their favourites.

Winners will be announced at the Village Show on Saturday, August 25 and votes must be in by 8pm on August 24, either at the postbox in the community centre; 81 Pettycur Road or by email to kinghorninbloom@gmail.com. The show will be opened by the gala king and queen at 1pm.