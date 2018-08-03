Takeaway chef sentenced for sex attacks on young women

A chef at a Chinese take-away restaurant, who sexually assaulting three females on the premises, has been sentenced.

The offences were committed by 49-year-old Wenhua Zhuang at the Peking House, High Street, Leslie.

The victims were all young women.

Zhuang, of Parbroath Road, Glenrothes, appeared in the dock for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court accompanied by a translator.

Sheriff Craig McSherry imposed a community payback order with 225 hours of unpaid work and Zhuang was also ordered to pay £500 compensation to each victim.

Zuang was placed on the sex offenders’ register.

He previously admitted that between November 1, 2015 and January 31, 2016 he sexually assaulted a female by repeatedly touching her body, attempted to kiss her on the lips, kissed her face, touched her intimately over her clothing and offered her money for sexual contact.

He also admitted that between August 1, 2016 and August 9, 2017, he sexually assaulted another female by repeatedly placing his arms around her, rubbed her body, exposed her and attempted to kiss her.

Zhuang further admitted that between August 2 and 10 he sexually assaulted a third female by repeatedly rubbing her on the body, asked her to massage him, kissed her on the lips, put his arms around her and touched her.

Depute fiscal Alex Kirk said the offending came to light when a mother of one of the victims contacted the police.

Zhuang, nicknamed ‘Monkey’ sexually assaulted then offered money to this victim, who was “extremely upset” when a friend saw her.

He had placed his hand on her body and the woman shouted, “Get away from me”.

The court was told that Zuang, married with two grown-up children, is still working at the restaurant.

