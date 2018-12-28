Taxi driver denies sexual assault on woman in Fife

A TAXI driver is to stand trial accused of sexually assaulting a woman as he drove her on a rural road in Fife.

Mark Anderson is alleged to have repeatedly seized hold of the woman’s hand and pulled it towards his groin during a journey on the A914 road between Balmullo and Dairsie on December 2 this year.

Anderson (51) of Baxter Park Glebe, Dundee, denied the charge of sexual assault on summary complaint when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Tom Hughes set a trial date in March.

