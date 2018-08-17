Tay Bridge reopens after 5-hour police incident

The Tay Bridge has reopened after a five-hour closure due to a police incident.

Police say they

a police spokesman said: “We were called shortly after 4am this morning after reports of concern for a person.

“However, this has now been brought to a safe conclusion, and as of 9.20am we are looking to reopen the bridge.

“We’d like to thank the public for their patience in this matter.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress