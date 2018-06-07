Tears as Fife family win three year fight for A92 crossing to be installed

A Fife grandfather broke down in tears at the news that safety improvements WILL now be made to the stretch of road where his grandson was tragically killed.

Robert Brown and his family have campaigned tirelessly since the death of their grandson Logan Carrie three years ago to have a pedestrian crossing installed along the notorious stretch of road in Glenrothes.

Logan Carrie's grandfather Robert Brown at the accident site on th A92.

The nine-year-old Cadham younger was killed whilst attempting to cross the A92 close to his home in February 2015.

Since then the family have met with two Scottish Transport Ministers and countless other officials from Transport Scotland lobbying for improvements to be made.

On learning of the Transport Minister Humza Yousef’s decision to approve the crossing, Mr Brown said he sat and wept.

“I can not begin to describe the elation we feel knowing that the crossing will now be installed.

“It’s like a huge emotional weight has been lifted off our hearts,

“I vowed when Logan was killed that as long as I had a breath in my body I’d not stop until we had a safe place for people to cross.

“We are elated at the confirmation and I give my personal thanks to Humza Yousaf who has stayed true to his word and honoured the promise he made to my family that he would listen to us and take action.”

A signalised pedestrian crossing will now be installed later this year near Balbirnie Mains between Caham and Balfarg junctions.

Transport Scotland carried out an extensive investigation into potential crossing options.

Detailed design work for the traffic signal controlled crossing is underway, with a view to having it in place before the end of the financial year.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: “I previously visited this site and met with Logan’s family.

“I promised them that my officials would develop a practical solution to improve pedestrian access at this point on the A92 to help prevent a repeat of these tragic circumstances.

“The proposed crossing is the result of that work. We will also continue to engage with Fife Council and other stakeholders to ensure the crossing is linked to the surrounding path network.

“I also recently met stakeholders regarding their concerns at Cadham and Balfarg junctions. Transport Scotland has outlined a series of potential options for these locations, and these will be assessed over the course of the summer.”