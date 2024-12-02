Spotify will end the key feature in early December 🎧

Spotify has announced that Car Thing will stop working in December.

Customers who bought the device will no longer be able to use it very soon.

Refunds will be offered to Car Thing owners.

A key Spotify feature will stop working - in just a few days time.

Fans who purchased the streaming service’s Car Thing will no longer be able to use it from later in December. It comes after the company stopped production and admitted that it had been a disappointment.

The device was meant to make streaming music from Spotify easier when in your car. However it was a commercial and critical failure and reportedly lost more than $30 million (£24 million approx).

When will the Car Thing stop working?

Spotify app | The Scotsman

Spotify announced earlier this year that it was decommissioning all Car Thing devices. So if you own one, be ready for it to stop working on Monday December 9.

An update will be sent out on this date that will make the devices no longer functional.

Can you get a refund?

On the Car Thing page, Spotify explains: “Car Thing will stop operating after December 9 2024. Thank you for being on this journey with us, safe travels.

“Contact customer service by no later than January 14 2025 to discuss your refund options.” It has been reported that refunds will be offered in the form of Spotify Premium vouchers.

When did Spotify launch Car Thing?

Announced in May 2019 and had its initial limited launch nearly two years later in April 2021. It became available to the public in February 2022 but just a few months later in July of that year, Spotify announced it was ending production on Car Thing.

It will be permanently bricked and rendered unable to use from December 9 2024 - less than three years after its public launch.

Did you buy a Spotify Car Thing? What do you make of the decision to make it unusable - share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].