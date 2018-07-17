Teenage girl in ‘frightening, unprovoked’ attack in Fife park

Police are hunting for a man who assaulted a teenage girl in a Fife park.

The incident happened in Riverside Park near Glenrothes on Monday night.

The 15 year old was walking through the wooded area along the footpath which runs between Dunbar Court and the Leslie viaduct at around 7.20pm on Monday 16th July, when she was approached by a man who took hold of her arm.

She was able to free herself and run off, the man also ran away.

Officers from Glenrothes Police Station are now trying to trace the man – and want anyone who can assist with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick said: “This was a frightening, unprovoked assault on the girl who was extremely shaken by what happened, but did not suffer any physical injury.

“Officers immediately attended the area shortly after it happened, but the man was not found. We have been carrying out inquiries in the area today in order to trace him.”

The man is described as white, aged between 18 and 40, 5 foot 11 inches tall, of slim build with stubble and was wearing a black hooded zip up top, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers with white soles. He spoke with a local accent in a deep voice.

DI Dick continued: “This is a popular route especially with dog walkers and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area last night and may have seen the man before or after the assault took place to contact Glenrothes CID. Three males were seen in the area around this time using a motorbike and I am particularly keen for them to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3565 of July 16, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.