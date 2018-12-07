Tell us about your Fife rail journey – good or bad

We want YOU to tell us about your rail journey in Fife.

ScotRail says improvements are on the way, and Fifetoday.co.uk wants to see if this is the case.

After weeks of poor service, which includes late trains, ovecrowding, station skipping, and cancelled services, Fifers have so far expressed a great deal of dissatisfaction with ScotRail.

The company says things should improve starting Sunday, December 9, with more seats available on some Fife routes amd changes to the schedule.

But with the firm’s promise of improvement, we want you to tell us if it’s working.

If you enjoyed your journey and all went smoothly, let us know.

But if you feel you’ve been let down then tell us why.

You can email us at ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk or send us a Facebook message at www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress/

With your help we can find out if our rail services really improve, get worse, or just stay the same.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress