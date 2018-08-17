Templehall Gala set to toast its tenth year in style

Preparations are well underway for Templehall Gala which celebrates its tenth anniversary this weekend.

The event is taking place on Saturday and organisers are hoping to make it the best one yet to toast the special milestone.

The organisers of this Saturday's Templehall Gala which is celebrating its tenth birthday. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Volunteers are still wanted to help out on the day, particularly face painters, as well as people to help set up the event which is being held in the field at Fair Isle Road from noon to 5pm.

This year’s gala prince is Leno Panetta and princess is Alex Krump. Both are primary seven pupils at Torbain Primary.

Local councillors David Ross and Carol Lindsay chose them from all the applications and they were extremely impressed with the answers the pupils gave in their applications. The questions they were asked included why they wanted to be a prince/princess, what they had done to help others and who they looked up to.

A number of activities are planned to celebrate the gala’s tenth birthday.

Templehall gala baton twirlers at Templehall Gala, Kirkcaldy in 2011.

Lorraine Wilkinson, treasurer, told The Press: “Preparations for this Saturday’s gala are going well. We still have people asking to register for a stand and as we always say – there is always room for one more.

“We try to keep the same or similar stalls to a maximum of two as we would like everyone to have a successful day.

“We were hoping to have a display of the gala through the years but when we asked people for any old photographs we never got any response.

“We have been trawling through the photographs on our Facebook pages to make up a display.

Members of Resonate Drum Group perform at Templehall Gala, Kirkcaldy in 2011.

“This is a special part of the day as it shows how the gala has grown over the years. Previous talent show winners will also be taking part.

“We are hoping to run the Tug of War this year so will be needing two teams of six men and two teams of six women to sign up. We have a few different charities attending this year including Linton Lane Centre, 4Arts and Kirkcaldy Foodbank - we are asking people, if they are able, to please donate a tin to help the foodbank.”

Other activities will include the police and fire dogs, tombola, raffle and homebaking stalls as well as hand crafted glassware, jewellery, toys and glitter tattoos.

All inflatables, the carousel, the funhouse, facepainting and the balloon modelling will be included in the price of the wristbands which are £3.