Tennent’s Lager launches Fife beer taps

Tennent’s Lager have launched a new beer tap which celebrates Fife culture.

The Scottish brewing giant is rolling out the new decorated pumps to selected Fife bars.

The fount features iconic landmarks and cultural cues of Fife, such as Elie lighthouse, Forth bridges, Adam Smith, Iain Banks, and Dunfermline Abbey – with other surprises.

Alan Hay, On-Trade Sales Director at Tennent’s, said: “We want our drinkers to have a quality experience when enjoying a pint of Tennent’s, and that starts with how our fount looks on the bar.

“We’re sure the cultural references on Fife’s fount will create a real talking point amongst pub-goers, we can’t wait to see how they look in bars.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress