Tentsmuir poetry competition launched

Poets are being urged to show their love of nature by writing verses inspired by Tentsmuir National Nature Reserve.

The Coast Lines of Tentsmuir contest, organised by Scottish Natural Heritage, is looking for poems inspired by Tentsmuir’s coastline, with categories for eight to 15 year olds and those above 16.

The contest is part of the celebrations for the Year of Coast and Waters 2020.

The landscape at Tentsmuir changes constantly.

The reserve has the full spectrum of coastal habitats – from constantly moving sand at the edge of the sea to the colourful dune heathland.

Winners will have the chance to read their poems at the StAnza, Scotland’s international poetry festival, in St Andrews on March 4, and see their work displayed at the nature reserve and published on Scottish Natural Heritage’s website and social media.

Tom Cunningham, Tentsmuir’s reserve manager, said: “There’s so much to be inspired by at Tentsmuir, especially during the Year of Coasts and Waters.

“There are all kinds of marine wildlife and seabirds, as well as stunning beaches, and the beautiful Morton Lochs. We’re encouraging everyone to explore this wonderful reserve – and be inspired.”

Entries should be emailed to molly.aldam@nature.scot, stating which age category is being entered.

The deadline for entries is Sunday, February 23. For more contest details, see https://bit.ly/2G6Azsb .

The contest is one of several special Scottish Natural Heritage events and projects to celebrate Scotland’s coasts and waters and their wildlife and raise awareness of the importance of healthy oceans.