The best restaurants in the East Neuk of Fife - according to TripAdvisor

Find the perfect compliment to East Neuk of Fife's beautiful scenery with one of these cracking seaside restaurants.

The Cellar Restaurant, Anstruther

A tasting menu comprising of foods foraged from Fife's rich coastline saw The Cellar retain its Michelin star first earned in 2015.

Stylish and atmospheric, this space is the perfect setting for a special occasion with loved ones.

The tasting menu is made up of nine dishes, with North Sea halibut and Arbroath Smokie among recent centrepieces to bless the tables of diners.

Visit: 24 East Green, Anstruther KY10 3AA

Crail Fish Bar & Cafe, Crail

Of the Crail Fish Bar and Cafe's 428 TripAdvisor reviews, 313 awarded this Crail institution a five-star review.

The chippy is regarded by many as the best place to get fish and chips in the East Neuk - though this is fiercely disputed by regulars at the Anstruther Fish Bar and Restaurant. Either way, the Crail restaurant serves up a fine plate of the Great British favourite.

Visit: 35 High Street North, Crail KY10 3RA

The Rockies Restuarant, Anstruther

Diners can enjoy views of the often wild Anstruther seafront from the comfort of this warm and inviting eatery just off the town's Shore Road.

Visit at lunch and enjoy a starter of haggis bon bons and a main of ballontined guinea fowl for just £11.95.

Visit: Marsfield, Shore Road, Anstruther KY10 3DZ

East Pier Smokehouse, St Monans

Situated in charming St Monans, the East Pier Smokehouse is adored by locals and daytrippers, with 303 of the restaurants 433 reviewers deeming the standard of food and service excellent.

As the name suggests the restaurant specialises in smoked seafood with smoked langoustine and crab among the most popular dishes on offer.

Visit: East Shore, St Monans KY10 2AR

The Lobster Hut, Crail

Shellfish doesn't come any fresher than the lobster on offer at this Crail eatery.

Simply pick your lobster freshly caught that day, wait 20 minutes or so while the enthusiastic staff prepare your dish and then find yourself a seat on the nearby harbour wall to enjoy the delicious catch.

Prepare to be disappointed if you visit during the winter months when the hut is shut.

Visit: Crail Harbour, Crail KY10 3SU

The Dreel Tavern, Anstruther

With a history dating back to the 18th century, the Dreel Tavern possesses a palpable charm and character, along with superb food and drink offerings.

The Dreel specialises in refined pub grub, with slow-roasted pork belly and aubergine parmigiana among the plates on offer to diners.

Make sure you wash your meal down with a glass of wine from the inn's extensive collection.

Visit: 16 High Street West, Anstruther KY10 3DL

The Dory Bistro & Gallery, Pittenweem

Taking advantage of Pittenweem's status as the only commercial harbour in the East Neuk of Fife, the Dory Bistro puts an emphasis on locally caught seafood.

Pan-fried coley with chorizo and lobster with herb aioli are among the menu's most tempting dishes.

Visit: 15 East Shore, Pittenweem KY10 2NH