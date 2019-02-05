The Postings in Kirkcaldy sold at auction - here is what it went for

The Postings Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy has been sold for £310,000.

It went under the hammer in London today with a give-away pricetag of £1.

Owners, Columbia Threadneedle, slapped the discount price on it to generate interest, and get the near empty centre off its books.

It was one of 75 properties auctioned by Allsop in London today.

You may also be interested in:

BBC One Show reports on Kirkcaldy shopping centre £1 auction

Shambles as East Fife game in Ireland cancelled minutes before kick-off

Mossmorran warns of ten days of flaring

Bidding started at a pitiful £10, but quickly ramped up as bidders in the auction room, online and via phone pushed it well into six figures.

The hammer finally came down at £310,000.

The new owner now has to complete the sale in ten days.

The £1 pricetag was highlighted in a report on The One Show, the BBC’s flagship magazine show, broadcast last night.