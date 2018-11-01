The time is now for Kirkcaldy band The Shambolics

Kirkcaldy band The Shambolics are to release a new single ahead of their biggest ever gig.

The up-and-coming four piece, who have attracted a huge and passionate local following since forming three years ago, will unveil ‘My Time Is Now’ tomorrow (Friday).

It is their first release in over a year.

The track was recorded at Motor Museum studios Liverpool, the same studio where some of the biggest bands in British guitar music history who the band cite as inspirations, cut their hits, such as Oasis, Arctic Monkeys, Jake Bugg, The La’s and The Coral.

The track was recorded by Al Groves, a young engineer hailing from Liverpool who has a fast growing reputation as a top UK producer.

He recently received a certified gold record to add to the ever growing wall of Motor Museum hits after recording and producing Bring Me The Horizon’s ‘That’s The Spirit’ album which hit number two in the UK album chart.

The single’s video was filmed at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow at The Sham’s sold-out show in July.

The band will follow the single by playing their biggest headline show to date on December 1 on home ground in the Kingdom.

They will take to the stage at the 700 capacity Lourenzos on St Margaret’s Street in Dunfermline on December 1.

With over half the tickets already sold without having released any new music since 2017, the band are confident that the release of this track will hopefully secure their sell- out status for every gig they’ve ever done in Fife.

The video for ‘My Time Is Now’ is available to view online now and the track itself is released on all streaming platforms from Friday.

Tickets for the gig are available online via Ticketweb: www.ticketweb.uk/event/shambolics-lourenzos-tickets.