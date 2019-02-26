Thief breaks into Fife home and steals car in broad daylight

Police are investigating a break-in at a home in Fife which resulted in a car being stolen.

The incident happened at Kingskettle at 2.50pm yesterday where a silver Seat Ibiza with reg, SL12 GJO was stolen.

After entry was forced to a home, the keys to the car were taken from inside.

The vehicle was then stolen and was seen a short time later travelling along the A914, towards the New Inn Roundabout.

Inquiries to identify those responsible and recover the car are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Constable Kevin Petrie from Levenmouth CID said: “This was a brazen housebreaking, which took place in broad daylight and resulted in the theft of a vehicle, that remains outstanding.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity within Kingskettle on Monday afternoon, or who can help us trace the culprits.

“In addition, motorists who were on the A914 and can help us establish the vehicle’s movements, or who have any useful dash-cam footage, should also contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Levenmouth CID via 101 and quote incident number 2094 of February 25. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

