Thieves damage NHS Breast Screening Unit trying to steal diesel in Cupar

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves damaged a mobile NHS Breast Screening Unit while trying to steal diesel.

Between 4.30pm on Wednesday October 17, and and 8.30am on Thursday October 18, attempts were made to steal Diesel from the mobile NHS Breast Screening Unit whilst it was parked at the Fluthers Car Park, East Bridge, Cupar.

Sergeant Clark Forrest of Cupar Police Station said: “I am particularly disappointed that anyone would consider targeting an NHS Breast Screening Unit.

“Although the suspects have been unsuccessful in their attempt to steal fuel from this mobile unit, the damage caused has meant that the fuel could not be replenished until the lock was repaired.

“I would ask anyone within information about this crime to contact Cupar Police on 101 and quote reference 1053 of the October 18”.

