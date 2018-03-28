Third person in court over video mocking woman’s murder

A third person has appeared in court accused of posting an offensive video mocking the killing of Fife woman Sonya Todd on the tenth anniversary of her death.

Aileen Greig-Reid (28), from Dunfermline, appeared on petition at the town’s sheriff court.

It is alleged that on March 22, in an address in Dunfermline they conducted themselves in a disorderly manner by uploading to the internet offensive video portraying the killing of Sonya Todd.

She made no plea and was committed for further examination. She was granted bail.

On Monday, Amanda Britt (32) and David Kinloch (34) appeared on petition at the same court and were also granted bail.

Mum-of-one Sonya Todd (21) was killed in Methil in March 2008 after a horrific assault which lasted up to five hours and involved her being hit by a dog lead.

Shocked neighbours found her body in her home in Stewart Court.