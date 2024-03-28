This Easter save enough energy to bake hundreds of hot cross buns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New data from the Centre for Economic and Business Research (Cebr) reveals how much energy homeowners can save with simple improvements – such as wall cavity and loft insulation. The new data highlights the importance of insulation as it can prevent energy escaping our homes, making them more energy efficient while also help cut the energy bills. On average, a semi-detached home could be saving over 17 kWh of energy a day, which would allow a household to bake up to 467 hot cross buns each day.

Additional data reveals that with proper insulation:

A typical semi-detached home in Wales could be saving 16 kWh of energy per day, which would allow a household to cook six legs of lamb each day.

A typical terraced home in Northern Ireland could be saving 18 kWh of energy per day, enough to cook 24 whole fish for Good Friday.

A typical semi-detached home in Scotland could be saving 17 kWh per day, which would allow a household to bake six Simnel cakes.

A typical semi-detached home in West Midlands could be saving 6,662 kWh of energy a year, enough to save £1,104 on energy bills.

A typical home in London, could be saving 5,721 kWh of energy per year, enough to make a 1,900 miles long journey or nine trips between London and Manchester in an EV car.

Additionally, Cebr has estimated that Amanda Lamb has been able to save 9,659 kWh of energy in the past year in her detached home in Devon due to proper insulation. The energy saved could power an EV car for eight round trips between Devon and London.

Property expert and TV presenter Amanda Lamb, said: “When renovating my home and after looking at countless properties over the years, insulation is always the first step to creating a warm and cosy home.

“For my own home in sunny Devon, I am looking to install solar panels, to help reduce the cost of my energy bills and make the most out of the sunlight. To do this, I wanted to make sure my home was well insulated, so that none of that energy is needlessly escaping.

“This Easter weekend, I will be getting started on my solar panel journey but also seeing if a heat pump could be suitable for my home. It’s really important to me that my home is energy efficient while also being a welcoming, a warm and a cosy space for me and my loved ones.”

Insulating your home this Easter weekend is a great first step towards creating a warm, cosy and energy efficient home but Spring home improvements don’t have to stop there. The UK Government is encouraging homeowners to also consider investing in other energy efficient measures such as installing heat pump or solar panels that could help cut future energy bills.

To work out the type of insulation needed in the home, the first step is identifying your wall type and whether the home will need cavity wall insulation or for solid walls, insulation in the inside of the outside of your home.

Rowlando Morgan, Head Environment, Infrastructure & Local Growth at Cebr said: “This research is enlightening as to how much households in the UK could be saving by properly insulating and investing in an energy efficient home. Working out where energy is being lost is the first step, and when we look at the amount of energy that is escaping from homes and impacting the environment – it’s even more of an incentive to stop energy leaving your home.

“Our research shows that households across the UK should start their journey towards energy efficient with easy home improvements such as insulation this spring.”

Households can use this checker tool to see which energy saving actions might be suitable for their homes. The government is also offering grants of £7,500 off the cost of a heat pump to properties across England and Wales through the Boiler Upgrade Scheme which can be explored here.

Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said:

“The Easter bank holiday is the perfect time to think about improving your home and making it a warm, welcoming place to host family for years to come.

“Insulation will cut your energy bills year-round – and with our home MOT tool and boosted £7,500 heat pump grants, it has never been easier to take the first steps towards creating a modern, low-emission home for life.”

The estimated energy bills savings can add up to £1,180 per year, if households invest into these energy saving measures.

Investing in roof and loft insulation which could save up to £270 a year

Investing in cavity wall insulation with savings up to £300 a year

Installing solar panels to save up to £580 a year

Installing smart thermostats and heating controls to save up to £30 a year

