This is how Mothercare announced store closures

This is the Mothercare press release in full

Mothercare Kirkcaldy launches closing down sale

On Wednesday 19th December, Mothercare in Kirkcaldy is set to launch a huge closing down sale with all stock reduced to clear.

Mothercare, the world’s leading mother and baby specialist, announced in July that 60 of its 137 stores in the UK would close by June 2019 as part of a restructuring programme and the Kirkcaldy store is one of those affected.

The Mothercare store in Edinburgh is unaffected and customers can also continue to shop online at mothercare.com.

Customers will find significant reductions throughout Mothercare Kirkcaldy from Wednesday, with fantastic deals across all categories, including toys, gifts, clothing, pushchairs and much more.

A spokesperson said: “This is a great opportunity for shoppers to get some amazing bargains on last minute Christmas gifts and maternity, baby and toddler essentials. Our most popular ranges will sell out quickly so we encourage all customers to come into the store as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

“We’d like to thank all our customers in the area for their support and look forward to continuing to serve them at our Edinburgh store and online at mothercare.com.”

Click here for the latestb updates on this story

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress