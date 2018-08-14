This is how much a Brexit deal could cost Fifers

Fifers have been given an insight into what a hard, or soft, Brexit could cost them.

Research by the People’s Vote claims both outcomes will hit us in the pocket.

It says a soft Brexit would cost £253 per person per year – and the bill for a hard Brexit would be £443 per person per year.

The People’s Vote carried out independent analysis of authoritative research by the London School of Economics, to look at the financial impact of both outcomes in council areas across the UK.

The data suggests that a hard Brexit – that’s where the UK leaves the EU, single market and customs union – would see every householder in Fife £443 worse off, a decade after Britain left the EU.

Even a “soft Brexit” – where Britain retained access to the single market – would still leave every person in the region anything up to £253 a year worse off.

Fife voted to remain in the EU during the referendum.

The figures come ahead of a rally in Edinburgh’s Festival Square at 2.00 pm on Saturday to demand a People’s Vote on the final Brexit deal.

