This is how you can enter new look Fife Business Awards

Entries are now open for the 2019 Fife Business Awards - and the event has been given a major overhaul.

In an effort to streamline the application process, entries can now be made online for the first time.

Fife Business Awards 2018.

Nominations can also now occur, so that those who would not normally put themselves forward can still receive the recognition their hard-work and success deserves.

Prospective applicants can also attend new “in the Know” workshops, where they will hear from previous winners on the benefits of entering, and meet the judges.

And to make the shortlisting process more informal and less time-consuming, presentations are being replaced by more relaxed conversations about the applicant’s business – behind the scenes visits will also be undertaken by the judges in order to gain a true sense of each business, its achievements and its staff.

Three new award categories are being introduced to better reflect the diversity of great business practice in Fife. These are Best Marketing Campaign, “Excellence in People Development (up to 20 employees), and Excellence in Community Engagement”

Shortlisted finalists will be invited to enjoy an exclusive reception event to network with their fellow competitors and share success stories. The winners will be announced at the award evening in March 2019

Alan Mitchell, chief executive, said: “Fife is privileged to have such a diverse range of outstanding local businesses operating across all sectors of trade, commerce and not-for-profit, all of which are striving for excellence and success. It is this passion and dedication that we look to recognise and reward through the Fife Business Awards.

“I am so proud to announce that for 2019 the Fife Business Awards are evolving and introducing a number of changes; the application process will be easier and more worth-while; new categories are being introduced to reflect previously neglected sectors, and our lavish awards evening will better reflect the illustrious success of our winners and finalists, whilst remaining an exciting evening for all attending.

“Some of the Kingdom’s most respected businesses – Exxon Mobil, Kettle Produce, Semefab, Thomson Cooper, Ingenico, Diageo and Condies – are already demonstrating their support for Fife by sponsoringan award category. And we are delighted that we will be continuing our association with the Fife Economy Partnership through the awards.

“For them and many others, the awards are already a cornerstone in the Fife business calendar but I want even more businesses to embrace them and take part. All of the changes that we have made are designed for that purpose.

“Too often the amazing achievements of Fife’s businesses are underplayedIt is time instead to applaud Fife successes not hide them away, and I encourage all to apply themselves or make a nomination.”

A major boost to the awards is the relationship with Fife Free Press, the official media partner.

Allan Crow, editor, said of the partnership: “We are delighted to support the awardsa, and celebrate the many success stories from ourt business community. We look forward to working with the Chamber on a number of special features over the coming months.”

To enter please visit: www.fifebusinessawards.com