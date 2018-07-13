This is how you can help our cinema campaign

Sometimes, the tried and trusted methods are the best.

Since launching our petition to bring a cinema operator to Kirkcaldy, we have been inundated with requests for forms.

Fife Free Press cinema campaign

And the traditional paper forms have overtaken the online petition in terms of names.

There are now no fewer than 76 shops and business across Kirkcaldy town centre, Kinghorn and Burntisland with petitions – and that number continues to grow.

This week, Harbour News, in the east end of the High Street, collected forms for their customers to sign.

A number of folk have also popped into our office to garner the support of neighbours and friends – underlining the community’s strong support for a cinema in Kirkcaldy.

READ MORE Why Kirkcaldy needs a cinemaAnd that is exactly the message we want to send to LaSalle Investments, who run the Mercat Shopping Centre – which has a planning bid in to develop a cinema – and any operators looking to come to Scotland.

Councillors are expected to consider the application when they meet in August.

But if approved – and all sources say it will be – that will only give the Mercat permission to create a cinema or leisure complex on the site of the now demolished swimming pool.

It means the package the centre can offer an operator is more attractive – but, right now, it doesn’t have one.

Vue, whose name was widely touted for Kirkcaldy, are out of the picture.

Our campaign, which has the backing of councillors across all parties, our MSP and MP and local businesses, aims to put pressure on LaSalle to deliver the leisure complex that is critical to the future direction of our town centre.

And it also sends a clear message to any operator looking to invest that Kirkcaldy should be top of their agenda.

This week Councillor Carol Lindsay added her support. The SNP member for Kirkcaldy North said: “This campaign reminds me of a favourite film of mine, Field Of Dreams, the key element of the film was built around a quote ‘build it and they will come’ .

“To all the cinemas around the country ‘build the cinema and our town folk will come’.

“Our town thrives on positivity and prospects, let’s not just believe a cinema will happen, let’s make it happen.”

With petitions now awaiting your signature in 76 shops, cafes, pubs, clubs and sporting organisations in Kirkcaldy, Kinghorn and Burntisland, it’s never been easier to show your support.

We can also supply copies to anyone who can add more names – the more we get, the stronger our voice will become.

Simply drop into our office at Carlyle House, call us on (01592) 645700 or email ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

>> WHERE TO SIGN OUR PETITION:

Kirkcaldy Centre: Rymans, Bodycare; Present Shop ; Kirkcaldy4All; Game; Vodafone;

Greggs; Superdrug; Clinton Cards; Tui; EE; Costa; Migele Experience; M&S/Boots (staff only); Eloise; Cash Register; Post Office; The Pet Shop; Cupcake Coffeebox; Specsavers; Waterstones; RBS; Baynes; Fife Free Press, Harbour News East End: ACA Sports; Kendo Coffee; Ladbrokes; Wee Carpet Shop; Betty Nicols; The Indoor Market; Revolution Barber. West End: MacGregors Solicitors; The Duchess; Ladbrokes; Penny Farthing; The Exchequer; Newsagent shop; Baba’s; Manifesto; Golden Bite; B&M Stores; O’Connell’s; Tony’s Take Away; Speedy Snap; Tipsy Cow, Sports Direct; Society; BetFred, RS McColl. community halls: Hayfield; Philp ; Linton Lane; Steadings .

Kinghorn: Dragon’s Den; Nicola’s Cupcake Cafe; The Crown; Co-op; Stuart’s; Kinghorn Dental Surgery; Day To-Day; Community Centre; Harbour View . Burntisland: Sands Hotel; Beacon; Novelli’s; Jason’s Newsagents; Co-op; Potter About; Tom Courts Butchers; Burntisland Heritage

Centre; Murdoch’s, Silver Threads.