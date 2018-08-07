This is when Fife College’s Clearing Event for exam pupils takes place

Fife College will host a special Clearing Event to help pupils find the courses right for them – regardless of their exam results.

Clearing 2018 takes place at St Brycedale campus, Kirkcaldy; Stenton Campus, Glenrothes; and Halbeath in Dunfermline on Wednesday, August 8, just 24 hours after results are delivered.

It runs from 10.00am until 3.00pm

The event is ideal for youngsters who aren’t sure what their next step will be.

Martin Kelly, director of student engagement, urged pupils to get in touch – and get as much as advice as possible.

He said: “This can be a worrying time for young people and their parents or carers as they wait to receive their results to enable them to take that next step in life. “Some may do better than expected while others may not have done as well as they had hoped and this might affect the plans they had previously made.

“My suggestion would to get as much advice as possible and to consider all options and opportunities open to you. However you don’t need to do that on your own.

“We have a wealth of staff ready to help and to give advice and support. Our Clearing event is perfect for those who want to speak to staff in person and quickly secure their place at Fife College.”

Members of the college’s Student Association will also be on hand to help.

Carol Hunter, president education and representation said: “We hope that everyone gets the results they are hoping for to get them onto their next step; but if you don’t that’s not the end of your journey.’’

Anyone who can’t make the event can call the dedicated Clearing helpline on 0344 248 0125 or email clearing@fife.ac.uk to discuss their options or to pop in to any of the five campuses in Levenmouth, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline and Rosyth.