This is why we are campaigning to bring a cinema to Kirkcaldy

Dear Reader,

The Fife Free Press is leading a new campaign to bring a cinema back to the heart of Kirkcaldy.

The demolition of the old swimming pool clears the site earmarked for a multiplex development which holds the key to the future of our town centre.

But we need to convince a cinema operator to come to town.

If a potential operator is looking at more than one possible location, then we need to make sure our voice is louder than any other.

Our petition aims to do just that.

We want as many local community groups to sign up, to share our online petition, and also take our printed sheets to gather as many names as possible.

My letter to you has one simple request - can you help?

Will you add your name to the list of organisations and individuals backing our campaign?

The link to our online petition is HERE Cinema Petition

We are asking people to sign and share it.

We also have printed petitions which we are happy to supply to anyone who can collect names. Please call our office or drop in to see us at Carlyle House, Kircaldy.

We know a cinema will work in this town.

The business case for an operator moving into the waterfront site is compelling.

We know it will reinvigorate the night-time economy, and bring vibrancy back to the area.

Our mission is to demonstrate the strength of the community’s backing.

With your support, we will ensure the strongest possible case for Kirkcaldy is delivered to the right people.

Your signatures and messages of support will be delivered to the very top of La Salle Investments - the company which runs the Mercat Shopping Centre - not only to keep the pressure on them to deliver, but to also strengthen their case with a potential operator.

I hope you can get involved.

Let’s speak with one voice, and bring a cinema operator to Kirkcaldy.

Allan Crow | Editor