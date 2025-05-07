Thornton Hibs defeated at Musselburgh Athletic in League Cup fourth round

Thornton Hibs manager Craig Gilbert

East of Scotland Football League first division outfit Thornton Hibs exited the League Cup at the fourth round stage on Tuesday evening when they went down to a 3-1 loss at EoS Premier Division champions Musselburgh Athletic, writes John Laing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicky Reid put the home side in front on 11 minutes with a low shot through a ruck of players and Reid soon almost made it 2-0 but Craig Doctor blocked his netbound effort.

Hibs thought they'd equalised in the 22nd minute through Corey Battrick, only for the referee to blow for offside. But five minutes later the same man enjoyed better fortune when he smacked Garry Thomson's pass below Daniel Laing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half was in its infancy when Owen Hastie hit a screamer from distance into the top bin to put his side back in front and it was job done for the East Lothian outfit in the 73rd minute when Jordan Smith converted from the penalty spot after Lewis Rodger was judged to have impeded Jamie Todd in the box.

Hibs’ cup exit came three days after they were defeated 4-0 at Bo’ness Athletic in the league.

The loss for Craig Gilbert’s side could have been even worse had it not been for some excellent goalkeeping by Doctor. By contrast, his opposite number Sam Ramsbottom only had two shots to save.

Athletic’s goals were by Michael Weir, Scott Hynd, Jack Sharples and Sean Hunter.

Thornton, ninth on 36 points from 28 matches, this Saturday host first division champions Camelon Juniors in the league in a 2.30pm kick-off.