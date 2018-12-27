Three charged over attempted murder in Kirkcaldy

Two men and a woman have been charged following an attempted murder in Kirkcaldy.

The incident took place at a property in Cawdor Crescent around 5.30am on Sunday December 23, when a 38-year-old and a 42-year-old man sustained serious injuries.

Both remain under hospital supervision, a 31-year old woman who sustained minor injuries has since been released from hospital.

Two men, aged 27 and 35, and a 34-year-old woman were arrested and charged and are appearing before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today, Thursday December 27.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress