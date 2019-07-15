Three Fife parks given green flag status

Three Fife parks have been given been flag status by environmental charity, Keep Scotland Beautiful.

They were among 71 listed in the 2019 awards, announced this week.

The Fife parks given a green flag status are Haugh Park, Cupar; Silver Sands & Hawkcraig Point, Aberdour, and Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline.

The flag is celebrates well maintained parks and greenspaces and supports the opportunities that they provide to enable exercise, improve mental wellbeing and provide safe spaces for play.

You may also be interested in:

Family’s powerful appeal after cyclist killed in Fife hit and run

Two pedestrians killed on Glenrothes road

Drive In moves out of Oriel Road to new site

Derek Robertson, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Receiving this prestigious international benchmark recognises all of the hard work that has gone into maintaining and managing these precious green open spaces.

“Every single one of these parks provides an invaluable service to the local communities that it serves - from creating a safe space to play, to think, to exercise - helping to address many of the health and wellbeing challenges we face as a country.”

The awards were also welcomed by Councillor Judy Hamilton, convener of Fife Council’s community and housing services committee. She said: “These internationally recognised awards are great news for Fife and demonstrate our commitment to providing and maintaining parks and open spaces for everyone to enjoy.

“Parks are free for us all to use and, as well as the natural beauty to revel in, there’s a range of fitness and play equipment installed around Fife to keep people of all ages active.

“I’d also like to thank our dedicated workforce, who maintain the parks all year round and the many local community groups who play their part.”