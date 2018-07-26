Three people taken to hospital following crash at Fife roundabout

Three people were taken to hospital yesterday, following a car crash on a Fife road.

Two cars collided at the New Inn Roundabout on the A914 at around 5.35pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, and the Scottish Ambulance Service were all in attendance.

A Scottish Ambulance Service Spokesperson said: “We received a call at 1737 hours on Wednesday 25 July to attend a road traffic collision on the A914 near Cupar

“We dispatched one paramedic response unit and three ambulances to the scene.

“Three patients were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.”

The road was closed following the crash, and was re-opened around 11.10pm.

Inquiries are still ongoing into the full circumstances of the collision.