Thug attacked partner after release from domestic abuse sentence

A violent thug was given early release from a jail sentence for domestic violence and then attacked his new partner.

Robert MacPherson (45) previously from Lochore and more recently living in Kirkcaldy, is back behind bars for his latest offences.

He was due to go on trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court but with a jury already chosen, he submitted guilty pleas.

You might also be interested in:

Kirkcaldy shopping centre up for sale

This is when McDonald’s opens in Leven

Landmark Fife hotel set for demolition

He admitted that on March 24 at Harris Drive, Kirkcaldy, he assaulted Siobhan McElvar, his then partner, by repeatedly pushing her on the body, repeatedly seizing and pulling her by the body whilst holding a knife, repeatedly throwing her to the ground and pinning her against a wall, all to her injury.

He also admitted that he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and damaging the kitchen door and repeatedly made offensive remarks to his partner and her friend Coral Lawson.

MacPherson, of West Bridge Mill, Bridge Street, Kirkcaldy, appeared from custody.

Depute fiscal Sarah Lumsden said, “The accused and complainer had been in relationship for about six months at the time.

“The complainer had been decorating her property the night before this incident. She had been assisted by her friend Ms Lawson, who stayed overnight. The complainer fell asleep on a sofa in the living room and her friend was in a bed.

“The friend woke up and found the accused sleeping in the bed next to her.”

She was upset about this and went downstairs to tell her friend what had happened at around 6.30am.

“The complainer was also upset on hearing this and asked the accused to leave. He did not take too kindly to being asked to leave. He began acting aggressively towards the complainer.

“She describes him as being ‘right up in her face’. He was shouting and swearing. He was calling her vile names such as ‘slut’.”

MacPherson began pushing his partner around the living room then dragged her through into the kitchen.

He picked up a kitchen knife and continued to shout and swear at her until she managed to take it off him.

When she went upstairs beside her friend, MacPherson followed her. He grabbed her again and pinned her against the wall.

Police had been called and when MacPherson saw officers outside he ran from the house but was arrested.

Defence solicitor Alexander Flett said all three of those present had been intoxicated the night before with two bottles of vodka being consumed.

“He has some recollection of waking up in a bed. He seems to have gone to the wrong bed,” added the solicitor.

Sheriff Charles MacNair sent MacPherson back to jail to serve 200 days from his previous sentence. He will then serve another 13 and a half months for this latest offence.

“This was a significant episode of domestic abuse over a lengthy period which at one point involved you holding a knife whilst assaulting your partner,” said the sheriff.

MacPherson was jailed for two years by the same sheriff in November 2016. He terrorised his then partner for more than a decade, hitting her with a golf club and putting a knife against her throat in a sickening catalogue of violence.