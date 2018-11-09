Thug tries to smash way into Kirkcaldy nightclub

The owners of Kirkcaldy bar and nightclub Society have offered a reward after a thug who tried to break into the building in the early hours of this morning.

CCTV footage and pictures show someone damaging a door of the Charlotte Street club at around 3.45am.

The male, dressed in a blue/violet hooded top, first tried to smash the door, which has reinforced glass, using aplant pot, before using a metal beer keg.

Bosses at the club say they will offer a cash reward and a free night at Society to anyone who helps bring charges against the culprit.

Jai McVey, Society’s events, sales, and marketing manager, said: “It looks like he’s tried to gain entry to Society.

“The door’s reinforced, so it’s quite a bit of damage for that type of glass. It looks like he’s come down about 3.40am. He’s thrown a plant pot, he’s come back, grabbed a keg, and smashed it over ten times.

“It looks like he’s tried to get in, struggled, tried again.

“He’s looked at the cameras a couple of times so we’ve got his face.

“I don’t know what’s going through his head because he would only have bene able to get in the building and there’s only drink, there’s nothing else that he could grab.

“Police have been in and we’ve spoken to them about it.

“We’ve put up a cash reward and a night on us if we can find out who he is.

“We’ve already got a few leads and the CCTV will be handed in to the police.

Club bosses encourage ask for information to be sent to call Society on 01592 265246 or police on 101.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Fife are investigating following a report of vandalism to a business premises in Kirkcaldy.

“The incident happened between 3.15am and 4.30am on Friday November 9 at a property in the Charlotte Street area.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1319 of November 9.”

