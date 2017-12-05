Thugs target blind charity in latest attack

Vandals have targeted a small Fife charity for the second time in three weeks.

Fife Society for the Blind was hit by vandals at their Sensory Impairment Centre in Wilson Avenue, Kirkcaldy.

Three windows were broken in an attack on November 16.

The attacks are said to have left staff dismayed, as two windows were smashed in an incident which somes just weeks after three windows were broken in a single night.

Glaziers are in fixing the latest damage and police have been informed.

the last attack happened on November 16.

The charity says that the cost to repair the damage caused by the two acts of vandalism is likely to run in to four figures.

Carl Hodson, CEO, of the Society said: “We are all upset that, for a second time, it appears that these young people think it is ok to break windows in our building.

“That’s five in total that have had to be replaced.

“That may mean nothing to them but for us, it’s money being spent that we don’t have and has to come from elsewhere.

“Every penny we raise goes to helping people with sight impairment and repairing this many vandalised windows wasn’t in our budget.

“Our CCTV caught them doing this at 9.45pm so if they think it was a laugh doing this, I suggest they think again.

“We will press charges against anyone caught damaging the building in any way.”

Fife Society for the Blind was founded 152 years ago in Kirkcaldy with the intention of helping blind people read Braille in their own homes and to help them live as independently as possible.