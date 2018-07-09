Top post in Dundee for Fife Council executive

One of Fife’s senior executive officers is leaving the region for a top post in Dundee.

Robin Presswood has been appointed as the city’s new executive director of city development.

He is currently head of economy, planning and employability at Fife Council.

The appointment marks a return across the Tay.

Mr Presswood started his local government career with Tayside Regional Council, had various elected, voluntary and non-executive posts with Dundee District Council, NHS Tayside and Scottish Arts Council, as well as jobs with Angus Council before joining Fife in 2004.

Cllr John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council who chaired the appointments sub -committee said: “I am delighted that the standard of applicant for this post was at a very high level, even though that made our job selecting a successful candidate all the more difficult.

“Dundee is an ambitious and aspiring city at an important time in its development and the post of executive director of city development is pivotal in helping to deliver the positive outcomes we all want.”

In his current post he leads a service combining planning, economic development, tourism, employability, building standards, environmental health, and trading standards. Mr Presswood, who lives in Dundee, also has experience of partnership working and leads the Opportunities Fife and Fife Economy Partnerships.

Mr Presswood said: “It is a privilege to be joining Dundee at such an exciting time for the city.

“The waterfront project is one of the most important regeneration projects in Europe, and the city’s reputation has been transformed.

“I look forward to working with our partners in public, private and third sectors and the two universities to continue to grow the city’s economy and support the creation of new jobs.”