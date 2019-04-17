Tory MSPs brand Fife Circle train service a “disgrace”

Two Fife politicians have made a fresh call on the Scottish Government to step in and sort out Scotrail’s services on the circle line.

Murdo Fraser and Liz Smith, both Tory MSPs who represent Mid Scotland and Fife, say First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon’s promise to address complaints have “come to nothing.”

They branded the rail service a “disgrace” – in the same week Scotrail revealed trains in Fife were more punctual in March and nearly all passengers managed to get a seat.

You may also be interested in:

Police hunt pair who fled after car crash

Woman cleared of false rape claim after video of ‘threesome’ at party emerged

Former Fife police station site put up for sale

Alex Hynes, managing director, briefed councillors on Tuesday that performance last month was the best since December timetable changes.

Despite that, Liz Smith said the First Minister needed to act.

She said: “I’ve been contacted by many constituents who tell me the service on the Fife Circle Line has been an absolute disgrace over the last two weeks.

“With the Easter weekend approaching there will be lots of people travelling on trains on this line but there seems no end in sight to problems associated with this service.”

She continued: “Commuters using the Fife Circle Line have had to contend with delays, cancellations and ‘stop skipping’ for too long. It is high time action was taken to improve the service on this line.”

Murdo Fraser added: “It’s not good enough to hear that rail commuters are encountering yet more problems on the Fife Circle Line. Despite alarming figures being produced last year which showed more than 100 peak-time journeys were cancelled on this line between April and September 2018, the situation appears to be no better and commuters are suffering from a second-class rail service.

“Nicola Sturgeon said ScotRail have a responsibility to improve matters for passengers but this has obviously not happened. Commuters will feel let down by her promises.”