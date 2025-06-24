Tour winners Connor Syme and Calum Hill contest golf's Italian Open

Syme with KLM Open trophy (Pic Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Kirkcaldy-born golfer Connor Syme – most recent DP World Tour winner at the KLM Open in the Netherlands – returns to Tour action at this week’s Italian Open.

The Fifer enters the tournament in Monte Argentario sitting 21st in the latest Race to Dubai rankings, having gone down three places last week as a result of the respective performances of Robert MacIntyre, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Patrick Reed at the US Open won by JJ Spaun.

Despite winning the KLM Open, at the time of writing Syme was available at a best priced 66/1 to prevail in Italy.

His fellow Fifer Calum Hill, this year’s Joburg Open winner who is also competing in Monte Argentario while currently occupying 31st position in the Race to Dubai, could be backed at as high a price as 100/1.

Pre-tournament bookies’ favourites for the event at Argentario Golf Club included Jordan Smith, Ewen Ferguson, Francesco Laporta and Marco Penge.