Tractor and forklift truck stolen from Fife farm

Two high-value vehicles have been stolen from a farm near Kirkcaldy.

Officers were called to Begg Farm, Cluny, on Monday after the theft of a tractor and a forklift truck.

The John Deere 6830 tractor is green and yellow in colour, and worth £40,000. It has the registration number SP11 AAE.

The Manitou Mani Reach Forklift is red in colour, valued at £12,000 and has the registration number SP08 BZG.

The vehicles were stolen between 4.00 pm on Sunday 22nd April and 8.00 am on Monday 23rd April.

Detective Constable Ross Gribbons of Dunfermline CID said: “These were valuable farm vehicles which are essential for the work of the farm.

“This theft may well have happened in broad daylight and may have looked like the vehicles were being moved legitimately.’’

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 0540 of April 23.