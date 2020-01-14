£120m cash boost ‘should be used for Fife transport’

Calls have been made to scrap plans for a £120m ‘spaghetti junction’ on the Edinburgh bypass and spend the money on improving public transport in Fife.

The controversial plan for the Sherriffhall roundabout is to be funded through the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Deal, but Green MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Mark Ruskell has said the money should go towards improving public transport between Fife and Edinburgh instead.

Speaking following the launch of the campaign in Edinburgh, Mr Ruskell said: “The increase in car use following the opening of the Queensferry Crossing confirmed all the evidence showing building more roads doesn’t solve congestion, it just encourages more drivers.

“This hugely expensive junction was sold to Fife Council as part of the City Deal as easing commuters congestion problems into Edinburgh, but it’s 20 miles away from Fife and its sole funder is the Scottish Government.

“The City Deal was meant to benefit communities across South Fife and the Lothians, as well as the City of Edinburgh itself.

“What Fife commuters need more than anything is better, more affordable train and bus services, and places to leave their car in Fife, not more miles of road and junction that will only make congestion problems worse.”

He added: “It’s time for Fife Council to pull their support for this City Deal project and demand a share of the money for Fife commuters instead.”