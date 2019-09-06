A92 closed after biker seriously injured in crash

Police have closed the A92 after a motorcyclist was injured during a crash this morning.
The incident happened at the A92 juntion with the B938 at Ladybank.
Police say they were called at 10.45am after a collision between a motorcycle and a Vauxhall Corsa.
An ambulance has bene called for the motorcyclist.
It is understood he has a serious leg injury.
Emergency services are still on the scene.
Updates to follow.
Get in touch and tell us your story
Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk
Twitter: @FFP
Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress