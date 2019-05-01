A92 closed after grain spillage

A section of the A92 in Fife has been closed after a large amount of grain was spilled on the road.

Police are warning drivers to avoid the southbound section between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes for the time being.

Bear Scotland are currently cleaning up the grain in a bid to get the road reopened.

The incident happened this afternoon between the Redhouse and Bankhead roundabouts.

Updates to follow.

