A92 closure planned for roadworks

A section of the A92 will be closed in both directions over the weekend, as roadworks are carried out on the road.

Surfacing improvements worth £620,000 are being carried out on the road near Ladybank, with work starting on Friday.

The first phase will begin at 7.30pm, running until 6.30am on Monday. To keep all roadworkers as well as road users safe, the A92 will be closed in both directions between the New Inn Roundabout and Melville Lodges Roundabout with a short diversion in place via the A914 and A91.

Phase two will then take place from Monday until Wednesday, 7.30pm-6.30am each day. For safety, temporary traffic lights and 10mph convoy system will be in place during the final three nights of work. The road will be open as normal during the daytime.

The resurfacing improvements will address existing defects in the road allowing a smoother and safer journey for motorists. The scheme will utilise sustainable recycling techniques to treat and reuse the existing road materials on site and avoiding the necessity of them being diverted to landfill.