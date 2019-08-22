A92 delays after two-car crash

Two incidents on the A92 are causing problems for drivers this evening, with a crash causing traffic to back up into Kirkcaldy.

The two-car incident near the Redhouse Roundabout has seen a west-bound lane blocked off.

Police are in attendance after receiving the call just after 4.30pm today.

It is not through there are any serious injuries.

It follows an incident just half an hour earlier in which there were concerns for a woman who was walking along the A92 between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly.

Police were able to safely trace the woman in her 50s and take her away from the road.

