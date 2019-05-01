A92 reopened after grain spillage

The section of the A92 in Fife which was closed due to a gain spillage has been reopened.

Police warned drivers to avoid the southbound section between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after the incident today..

Bear Scotland arrived to clean up the grain in a bid to get the road reopened.

The incident happened this afternoon between the Redhouse and Bankhead roundabouts.

Police Scotland gave the all-clear at around 2.40pm this afternoon.

You may also be interested in:

Police hunt flasher near Fife beauty spot

Man smashed his way into partner’s home in brutal attack

Owner of Fife care homes goes into administration

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress