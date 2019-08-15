A92 resurfacing works to start next weekend

A section of the A92 between Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath in Fife is set to benefit from £535,000 resurfacing improvements.

The southbound section of the A92 is used by over 24,000 vehicles every day and essential surface maintenance works are now required to ensure it continues to operate safely.

The project will begin at 7.30pm on Friday, August 23 and will take place over one weekend using 24-hour working, with the resurfacing expected to be completed by 6.30am on Monday, August 26.

Temporary traffic management will be in place the night before for preparation works ahead of the resurfacing beginning on Friday evening, however this will be removed before the Friday morning peak.

For the safety of roadworkers as well as motorists, a contraflow system of traffic management will be in place on the A92 between Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath during the project.

The A92 Cowdenbeath southbound off-slip will be closed throughout the weekend for safety with traffic diverted via Crossgates Roundabout.

Consultation has taken place with locals in advance of the resurfacing project to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “This major £535,000 resurfacing project between Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath is the next phase in a series of improvement works that have been carried out along the A92 in recent years, and has been designed to create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The resurfacing has been scheduled to take place over one weekend to minimise the overall impact to road users, however we encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.