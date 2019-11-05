Accident closes A911 near Glenrothes

Drivers are facing lengthy delays in the Glenrothes area this morning following an incident on the A911 Glenrothes to Windygates road.

Emergency services are attending a road traffic collision between the A92 Preston Roundabout and the Milton Brae junction.

The two vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and car happened around 8.15am.

The road is currently closed in both directions.

It is the second road closure in the area this morning, as police have closed the A915 Standing Stane Road following an earlier accident near the Wellsgreen Golf Range.

