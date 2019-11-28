Action on parking hazard on busy Kirkcaldy road

Councillors are set to crackdown on drivers causing a parking hazard on a busy road next to Kirkaldy train station.

Up to 40 cars each day are now using Whyte Melville Road for free parking.

Cars parked on Whyte Melville Road, Kirkcaldy, next to train station have caused problems on busy route into town centre (Pic: FFP)

It is a busy access for traffic in and out of the train station, and links to Oriel Road, one of the key arteries into the town.

Now, Kirkcaldy Area Committee is set to tackle the problem by adding double yellow lines to remove all parked cars.

The issue was sparked after the closure of Forth House – a base for many Fife Council staff – and the old Norman Rollo garage on Abbotshall Road which was used for parking.

Drivers simply switched to Whyte Melville Road, but that posed major problems for traffic.

Safety concerns were raised with local councillors, and the matter is the subject of a report from officers to Tuesday’s committee meeting,

It noted: “Drivers are especially having difficulties on approach to the traffic lights at the south end as they are having to sit in the path of oncoming traffic. At the north end, parked vehicles can affect the

entrance/exit of the station car park.”

The proposal is to make add double yellow lines to Whyte Melville Road, directly opposite Dundee College of Midwifery, and also on the east side Forth Avenue, and Station Road.