Anger over Kirkcaldy roadworks gridlock

Angry motorists have hit out at the organisation of roadworks in Kirkcaldy, after some areas of the town have been brought to a standstill.

Roadworks at Seafield have caused queues stretching almost back to Kinghorn, and to the other end of the prom in some cases, with drivers often being stuck for more than an hour.

The queue stretched back along Seafield and out of town. Picture: JPIMedia

School buses coming in from Burntisland and Kinghorn have been delayed, meaning a significant number of pupils were late for school.

The roadworks to resurface the street at Kinghorn Road began on Monday, with Bridge Street closed ahead of work there and temporary traffic lights in operation alongside the existing ones.

However, after reports of chaos on Tuesday, contractors switched off the permanent lights in the hope of helping traffic flow more smoothly, but the gridlock continued.

Councillor Gordon Langlands, who represents Burntisland, Kinghorn, and Kirkcaldy West, said: “I’ve had complaints from a few people. The outcome was that the contractor would organise it a bit better, but it doesn’t seem to have worked.

Picture: Fife Photo Agency

“I went through and there was a queue right along to the top of Seafield. There was also a queue right along the prom to the Port Brae.

“It doesn’t bode well for when Lidl opens up, and if there’s any contruction work done on the flats at the site of the old bus garage.”

Mark Dewar, Fife Council service manager said of the roadworks: “It’s hoped they can be completed by next Wednesday, two days ahead of schedule.

“I’m sorry they’ve caused so much disruption. To relieve any further congestion during the morning and evening peak periods we will enforce a restricted working period of 9am to 4pm on the contractor and their traffic management operatives will manually control the temporary traffic lights. We’ll keep monitoring the situation and react as appropriate.

Picture: Fife Photo Agency

“While we hope the contractors’ new measures will mean pupils get to lessons, the school team are aware of the buses and pupils that could be affected over the next few days.”

Gillian Devine, of Mill Street business Food To Go @ WR&P, says deliveries are becoming difficult – it took her 15 minutes to drive a hundred yards.

“We can’t figure out why they’ve shut off Bridge Street. Shutting off a little street when there are no works there and directing everyone to a single lane on the prom is just ridiculous. It’s affecting us as a business.”

Catriona Lowe said: “ I do live in Kirkcaldy it’s just my end of link Street is blocked off with road works and the number 7 bus had to divert back along link Street.

“I was at Morrisons and the traffic was really bad.”

Elizabeth Williamson said: “It’s absolutely horrendous. You don’t know the road into Morrisons is shut off till you get there, there are no signs up till then. I doubled back to go down Links Street to get to the Prom, and it’s cars for miles, with nobody letting you out. Lucky I changed my mind and went to Asda instead, because the queues were for miles as far back as Ravenscraig Park. Absolutely disgusting at rush hour.”