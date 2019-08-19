Appeal as biker dies after crash on Fife road

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died folloowing a collision on a Fife road.

The incident happened around 6.10pm on Wednesday, July 31 on the A911 Leslie Road, at its junction with Leslie Mains.

A 67-year-old male motorcycle rider, who was travelling west, sustained serious injuries after his Harley Davidson was involved in a collision with a Ford Fiesta car.

The rider was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, where he remained until passing away during the morning of Saturday August 17.

Inquiries have been continuing since this collision took place and Road Policing Officers are now urging anyone who can assist with their investigation to come forward.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn from the Fife Road Policing Unit said: “My deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the motorcycle rider at this difficult time.

“We are working to provide them with answers as to the factors that resulted in this collision.

“Any motorists who were on the A911 on the evening of Wednesday, July 31 and saw what happened, or who believe they have any relevant dash-cam footage, which captures the incident, please contact police immediately.

“Likewise, anyone with any other information that be of use to this inquiry, please also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Fife via 101 and quote incident number 3267 of the July 31.

