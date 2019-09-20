Biker taken to hospital after Kirkcaldy crash

A motorcyclist is being taken to hospital after a crash in Kirkcaldy this morning.

The collision, on Hendry Road, involved a Suzuki motorcycle and a Vauxhall Corsa.

Police received a call at around 8.55am this morning.

The motorcyclist is being taken to hospital as a precaution.

It is understood that there is also a fuel spill on the road that will require cleaning.

