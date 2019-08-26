Boy seriously injured after being hit by car

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital in Fife after being injured by a car.

The incident happened yesteday evening in Glenrothes, when the 13-year-old was hit by a Mercedes car on Leslie Road, Glenrothes.

The road was sealed off while emergency services attended the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 6.45pm on Sunday, August 25, emergency services attended a report of a collision involving a Mercedes car and a pedestrian on Leslie Road, Glenrothes.

“ A 13-year-old boy was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy with serious but not life threatening injuries and inquiries are ongoing.”

