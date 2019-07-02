Bus links to the Secret Bunker restart for school holidays

Stagecoach have confirmed plans to once again operate a bus route to Scotland’s Secret Bunker throughout the school holidays.

Service 93 will provide bus links directly to the entrance of the popular tourist attraction, running from Leven, the East Neuk, and Anstruther to the Secret Bunker, or from St Andrews via Craigtoun Park in the other direction.

The Fife bus service will allow people to discover the twilight world of the Cold War at the Secret Bunker.

Located near Anstruther, the bunker lies 100ft below ground and is encased in 15ft of reinforced concrete.

The route will run on Mondays to Saturdays from Monday, July 1, to Saturday, August 17, allowing handy return journeys to the site from the East Neuk, maximising visit time at the bunker, as well as providing new bus links to Craigtoun Park for a great family day out.

Customers can connect to service 93 at St Andrews or Leven bus station or using routes 7 or 95, which run along the Fife coast.

Douglas Robertson, Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “The dedicated bus to the Secret Bunker was introduced last year and was popular with residents and visitors alike.

“Changes to the route this year will see it also stop at Craigtoun Park, providing even more great places to visit with the family this summer.”

Kirsty Weir from Scotland’s Secret Bunker, said: “We are delighted to work again with Stagecoach on this joint initiative, allowing visitors to the area to explore all that Scotland’s Secret Bunker has to offer.”