Busy Fife coastal road finally reopens

A busy Fife coastal road has finally reopened to motorists after a three week closure.

The A921 coastal road between Burntisland and Aberdour had been closed to all traffic since May 13 to allow for £200,000 of resurfacing works to be carried out.

The road reopened this morning to all traffic including bus services which had been previously redirected.

