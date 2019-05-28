Busy Fife coastal road finally reopens

A busy Fife coastal road has finally reopened to motorists after a three week closure.
The A921 coastal road between Burntisland and Aberdour had been closed to all traffic since May 13 to allow for £200,000 of resurfacing works to be carried out.
The road reopened this morning to all traffic including bus services which had been previously redirected.
